FASHION NEWS: Marni to collaborate with H&M

After the shopping frenzy that was Versace for H&M, the high street favourite has announced that Marni is next on the fashion collaboration list…

High street giant H&M has pulled in fashion’s biggest names from Karl Lagerfeld to Lanvin and from Stella McCartney to its most recent collaboration with Versace and with the dust just about settled after Donatella’s drop, H&M have announced that the next luxe label on their list is Italian brand Marni.

Promising both collections for both men and women, Marni Creative Director Consuelo Castiglioni is set to send fashion fans wild with a reworking of the iconic brand’s original prints and innovative shapes in dresses, knits, skirts and shirts, as well as accessories aplenty.

On the collaboration, Consuelo has stated: “I wanted to create a true Marni wardrobe by revisiting all our favorite pieces in signature fabrics and prints. As always, I love juxtaposing prints and colours, mixing modern tribal with Bauhaus graphic adding sporty utilitarian elements.”

Hitting stores 8 March, we’ll be in the queue!