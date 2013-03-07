Fashion label Uniqueness launches in London!

Designer Alessandra Facchinetti celebrates her new online fashion destination with fashionista Caroline Issa and singer Corinne Bailey Rae

Ex-Valentino and Gucci designer Alessandra Facchinetti brought her gorgeously girly designs for new fashion label Uniqueness to London yesterday, unveiling them at an intimate dinner attended by fashionista Caroline Issa, jewellery designer Lara Bohinc and songstress Corinne Bailey Rae.

Located at London’s uber-chic Bocca Di Lupo, the dinner boasted Italian delicacies, including tagliata, ricotta and walnut tortelloni and pineapple carpaccio with pistachio ice cream.

Facchinetti has collaborated with Italian fashion house Pinko to launch her Uniqueness line, packed with pastel-hued confections (as modelled by the designer and Caroline Issa at the event) and available to buy on the website, Uniqueness.

