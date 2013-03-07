FASHION HOW-TO! Olivia Palermo works clashing prints!

This look really shouldn’t work but somehow it does. On a night out in NYC, It-girl Olivia Palermo teamed a caramel and poppy red striped top with a white and green-hued maxi-skirt.

Although this look may not be for all, the daring among you may want to experiment with clashing prints, keeping Olivia’s golden rule in mind: finish off the look with classic, tonal accessories. In this case, it’s the French Sole ballet flats that recall the colour of the skirt and her tan Zara bucket bag, which matches with the top.

Happy mixing!

By Maria Milano

