Fashion designer Marc Jacobs turns to acting!

Louis Vuitton designer Marc Jacobs to make his acting debut in indie film, Disconnect, alongside Jason Bateman, Alexanders Skarsgard and Andrea Riseborough

The designer loved by Sofia Coppola and Elle Fanning is set to flex his acting muscles in forthcoming indie flick, Disconnect.

LOOK OF THE DAY

According to film site imdb.com, the 48-year-old designer for Louis Vuitton as well as his eponymous lines, Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs, will star alongside big-hitters Jason Bateman, Alexander Skarsgard and Madonna’s WE leading lady, Andrea Riseborough.

Jacobs’ name and photo appears in the list of credits, although not much else is known about the his role in the movie, which is currently filming in New York.

SEE THE LATEST FASHION SHOWS

We watched designer Tom Ford make the transition into films with his directorial debut, A Single Man, and now we can’t wait to check out multi-tasking Marc’s acting chops!

By Maria Milano