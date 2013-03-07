Fashion designer Marc Jacobs turns to acting!

The designer loved by Sofia Coppola and Elle Fanning is set to flex his acting muscles in forthcoming indie flick, Disconnect.
According to film site imdb.com, the 48-year-old designer for Louis Vuitton as well as his eponymous lines, Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs, will star alongside big-hitters Jason Bateman, Alexander Skarsgard and Madonna’s WE leading lady, Andrea Riseborough.
Jacobs’ name and photo appears in the list of credits, although not much else is known about the his role in the movie, which is currently filming in New York.
We watched designer Tom Ford make the transition into films with his directorial debut, A Single Man, and now we can’t wait to check out multi-tasking Marc’s acting chops!
By Maria Milano