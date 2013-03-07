FASHION CRUSH! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Miranda Kerr

This week Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Miranda Kerr are giving us serious style envy

Here at InStyle towers we have been girl crushing all over the place this week. Either we have serious seasonal wardrobe disorder or we're having an identity crisis (just to clarify, it's so obviously the wardrobe problem!).

First up it was Miranda Kerr as she continued her transition from commercial model to couture muse, seen shopping in Sydney dressed in an oh-so-cool Isabel Marant ensemble (bottom, left). Next came Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Granted, both these girls could wear jumble sale rejects and still look elegantly cool but when Rosie stepped out to dinner last night we couldn't help but drool unashamedly.

Working a simple white shirt and black trew combo, Rosie self-styled her look to utter perfection. With some artful unbuttoning, hair scraping and vintage accessorising the Brit model oozed sexy sophistication.

Both girls show that it's not about what you wear but how you wear it. Never forget the power of a strategically placed accessory and always remember less is definitely more. Happy styling!

By Kat Webster missfashion.blogspot

