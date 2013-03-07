FASHION ALERT: Stella McCartney drops at The Outnet!

Next week is officially Stella McCartney week at The Outnet, with big discounts across their biggest Stella drop ever – yay!
We’ll be revamping our Spring wardrobes with embellished jackets, luxe accessories, perfectly tailored separates and bold prints, with prices starting at just £65!
With our top picks, this gorgeous lace top, chunky wedge heels and Stella’s classic fruit print pleated skirt all now 65% off the original price, we can’t wait until the collection drops on Wednesday! Get in quick as we predict a sell-out!
Shop the Stella McCartney collection at www.theoutnet.com from 28 February.