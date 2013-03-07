FASHION ALERT: Stella McCartney drops at The Outnet!

Discount designer store The Outnet has announced their biggest Stella McCartney drop ever!

Next week is officially Stella McCartney week at The Outnet, with big discounts across their biggest Stella drop ever – yay!

We’ll be revamping our Spring wardrobes with embellished jackets, luxe accessories, perfectly tailored separates and bold prints, with prices starting at just £65!

With our top picks, this gorgeous lace top, chunky wedge heels and Stella’s classic fruit print pleated skirt all now 65% off the original price, we can’t wait until the collection drops on Wednesday! Get in quick as we predict a sell-out!

Shop the Stella McCartney collection at www.theoutnet.com from 28 February.