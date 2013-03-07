FASHION ALERT: Lanvin to design collection for H&M

To say we were BEYOND excited to discover H&M’s latest designer collaboration is a major understatement. The fashion retailer, who has previously teamed up with the likes of Stella McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld, has announced that Lanvin’s artistic director, Alber Elbaz, will be designing a womenswear collection to launch on 23 November.

And oh, what a collection it promises to be. We’re thinking ruffled frocks, net-covered pearl necklaces, ladylike ballet flats, perfectly-cut cigarette trousers… but it we’ll have to wait until 2 November for a preview of what is being touted as the most anticipated fashion line of the year.

WATCH LANVIN DESIGNER ALBER ELBAZ TALK ABOUT THE H&M COLLECTION

Of the collaboration, Alber Elbaz said: “H&M approached us to collaborate, and see if we could translate the dream we created at Lanvin to a wider audience, not just a dress for less. I have said in the past that I would never do a mass-market collection, but what intrigued me was the idea of H&M going luxury rather than Lanvin going public. This has been an exceptional exercise, where two companies at opposite poles can work together because we share the same philosophy of bringing joy and beauty to men and women around the world.”

And good news for the boys, too – Lanvin’s menswear designer Lucas Ossendrijver will be designing a range of menswear for H&M, also to launch on 23 November in 200 stores world wide.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to sharpen those elbows.

SEE THE LATEST DESIGNER FASHION TRENDS

By Maria Milano