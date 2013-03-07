Face of Forever 21 Bip Ling opens new Oxford Street store

America’s top fast fashion fix, Forever 21, has landed on London’s Oxford Street and Bip Ling was there to launch it

It’s long been the essential stop-off shop on trips to the States but finally Forever 21 is that bit closer to home, joining our very own British high street with a new store on Oxford Street.

Model, DJ and the face of Forever 21, Bip Ling, hopped, skipped and jumped down London’s busiest shopping street to open the doors of the brand new store, wearing a cute buttoned-up shirt with braces and her hair in a high ponytail.

With rails of colourful clothes, jazzy jewellery and show-stopping shoes arriving daily, as well as a reliable collection of staples, Forever 21 is set to stand tall next to our high street giants.