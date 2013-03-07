FAB FASHION BUY: Primark's spring It-shoes

We love an on-trend buy that's as easy on the eye as it is on the purse strings. So hurrah for Primark's latest spring drop.

SEE PRIMARK'S FULL SPRING COLLECTION

First thing to catch our eye? Their super-cool silver brogues at a mere £8. That's less than a tenner! Amazing.

As well as the must-have metallic flats, Primark's seriously hot cage shoes are very much rocking our boat. They're a pale nude hue with a killer heel and fasten with a sexy zipper up the back. And at a mere £18 you simply can't go wrong.

Brogue in store early Feb, cage shoe in store end of April.

Happy shopping!

By Pat McNulty