EXCLUSIVE: Watch InStyle’s London Fashion Week video

See Olivia Palermo, Alexa Chung and Peaches Geldof out and about in London, plus all the best street style from the capital

Armed with our camera, some comfy shoes and London Fashion Week schedule Instyle.co.uk hit the streets to find the most fashionable females around and see which celebs were hitting the coveted front rows.

London’s streets have been filled with designer labels, vintage delights and an array of quirky yet stylish outfits all worn by those in town to experience the second of four fashion weeks.

We spotted countless Louboutins, a lot of Chanel and managed a sneak peek inside a very cool fashion show!

We also managed to catch up with The City star (and Topshop lover) Olivia Palermo at the Unique show as well as style queen Alexa Chung, Peaches Geldof and Nicola Roberts at the Charles Anastase show.

By Georgie Hindle