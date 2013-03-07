EXCLUSIVE: The Pierces talk fashion!

America’s hottest sister band talks fashion with The Outnet – and we have the exclusive! Watch the video here…

With their acoustic folk hits and their hippie-meets rock chick vibe, New York band The Pierces (made up of sisters Catherine and Allison Pierce) is taking the music AND fashion scenes by storm! Check out their exclusive video for The Outnet.com here:

To celebrate this sneak peek clip, we’ve rounded up a range of must-have items in the sisters’ uber-cool style available to buy now at The Outnet.com. From Alexander Wang to Isabel Marant, these discounted designer duds will be hard to resist – SHOP HERE!

By Maria Milano