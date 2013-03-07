EXCLUSIVE PICS: Cara Delevingne stars in the Burberry Brights Eyewear campaign

The sun has come out and it's time to bag yourself a pair of shades for the summer, so look no further than Burberry's latest eyewear collection modeled by the beautiful Cara Delevingne (younger sister of Poppy).

We spotted them first on the Burberry Prorsum SS11 catwalk but now we can finally see them close up ­as Cara Delevingne and Jacob Young model Burberry's new foldable frame in an array of on-trend brights.

Shot by Mario Testino on Brighton Beach, the campaign shows just how a splash of colour in your sunglasses could really make an outfit.

So whether it's fuchsia, beetroot, opal or lime that you go for, your sunglasses will be the talk of the town.

Available to buy now at Burberry.com

By Sarah Smith