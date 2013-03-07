EXCLUSIVE: Meet Clare Maguire, music’s new fashionista

As Clare Maguire prepares to take to the Glastonbury stage, we team up with The Outnet.com to quiz her on her glamorous style…

Move over Dita Von Teese, there’s a new retro-style diva taking to the stage! Climbing the charts with her hit singles “Ain't Nobody” and “The Last Dance” from her Light After Dark album, songstress Clare Maguire is more than just a fabulous singer – she knows her fashion inside out! The singer, who takes to the Glastonbury stage this week, sat front row at the Christopher Kane and Roksanda shows last season and cites Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren as her ultimate style icons.

SEE CLARE MAGUIRE’S VIDEO HERE

A fan of the Fifties silhouette, Maguire loves nothing more than a curve-hugging cocktail frock, a pair of sky-high heels and a slick of red lippy. We love her retro-glam look so much, we’ve picked 10 essential fashion buys from The Outnet.com to get her signature look!

SHOP CLARE MAGUIRE’S LOOK HERE!

By Maria Milano