EXCLUSIVE London Fashion Week preview!

Feast your eyes on this beyond-chic original sketch by Jaeger’s Stuart Stockdale and you’ll be wishing for next summer already. Building on last season’s theme of the British Empire, spring/summer has a distinctly colonial feel, evident in the clean-cut design of this cute jacket-and-shorts combo. The designer reveals: “We have been inspired by Jaeger's iconic 1970s advertising campaigns shot against backdrops of exotic locations, referencing the high glamour of late 1960s/early 1970s air travel.”
Set to take to the London Fashion Week catwalk tomorrow, the jet-set line-up includes graphic colonial prints, broderie anglaise and summer tweeds in ice cream shades contrasted against black.
We can't wait to see more tomorrow!
FIRST LOOK: LONDON FASHION WEEK PICS
By Maria Milano