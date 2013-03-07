EXCLUSIVE London Fashion Week preview!

Jaeger’s design director, Stuart Stockdale, gives us a sneak peek at one of his designs and reveals his inspiration for spring/summer 2012...

Feast your eyes on this beyond-chic original sketch by Jaeger’s Stuart Stockdale and you’ll be wishing for next summer already. Building on last season’s theme of the British Empire, spring/summer has a distinctly colonial feel, evident in the clean-cut design of this cute jacket-and-shorts combo. The designer reveals: “We have been inspired by Jaeger's iconic 1970s advertising campaigns shot against backdrops of exotic locations, referencing the high glamour of late 1960s/early 1970s air travel.”

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK PICS

Set to take to the London Fashion Week catwalk tomorrow, the jet-set line-up includes graphic colonial prints, broderie anglaise and summer tweeds in ice cream shades contrasted against black.

We can't wait to see more tomorrow!

FIRST LOOK: LONDON FASHION WEEK PICS

By Maria Milano