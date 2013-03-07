EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: See Daisy Lowe talk style on the set of her latest shoot for Biba

Daisy Lowe dishes out style tips and talks fashion in an exclusive interview held on the set of her latest shoot for Biba. WATCH it here…

Daisy Lowe is famed for her fashion sense and in an exclusive interview on the set of her latest shoot for Biba, the model talks all things fashion and reveals her top style tips.

MORE PICS OF DAISY LOWE

Following the success of Biba’s autumn winter 2010 collection, House of Fraser is launching the vintage-inspired spring summer 2011 collection with a fantastic campaign headed by model-of-the-moment and 70s style fan Daisy Lowe.

With a collection that includes marvellous maxi dresses, fabulous flares and slouchy knitwear in a range of beautiful prints, Biba have remained true to their heritage while embracing this season’s love for all things 70s.

SHOP: MAXI DRESSES

We’ve already got our sights set on the whole collection!

By Sarah Smith