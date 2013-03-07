EXCLUSIVE designer swimwear at Oli.co.uk

Fab online fashion store Oli.co.uk has teamed up with hip designers Poltock and Walsh and Sinha Stanic to create a super-cute swimwear collection

Online fashion spot, Oli.co.uk is about to launch exclusive collections with Kate Moss fave Poltock and Walsh as well as British label Sinha-Stanic whose collections have been worn by hipster Chloe Sevigny and songstress Amy Winehouse.

Poltock and Walsh have created a gorgeous bikini in orange and purple print with a super cute frill.

Sinha Stanic has offered up some equally gorgeous separates in fuchsia pink with as well as mix matching red bottoms with black bandeau top.

We particularly LOVE their one pieces with cut-out detailing to keep you bang on-trend on the beach this summer.

The collections launch next week so bookmark Oli.co.uk now!

By Marisa Bate