EXCLUSIVE: Alice Gold talks style and music!

The singer and song-writer reveals her penchant for Jimi Hendrix and masculine tailoring in her interview with The Outnet.com...

In the third of our music/style featurettes with The Outnet.com we bring you the uber-cool Alice Gold, whose album Seven Rainbows is climbing the charts as we speak.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE

Inspired by legendary singers Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith for her own music (which she whimsically calls soulful psychedelic pop), the crooner favours sharp tailoring, simple lines and monochromatic shades. Her ideal outfit, as seen on-stage at Glastonbury, is a masculine blazer, shorts and high wedges.

SEE THE GLASTONBURY PHOTOS HERE

We’re digging her sleek vibe so much, we’ve rounded up our top picks on The Outnet.com so you can steal her style!

SHOP ALICE GOLD'S STYLE HERE

By Maria Milano