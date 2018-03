Ex-Bond Girl Eva Green strikes a pose on the cover of InStyle’s June issue – and we’ve got the exclusive behind the scenes video!

Modelling a series of cool white frocks with dashes of glam gold, Eva Green is absolutely enigmatic.

SEE THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES VIDEO HERE

The Camelot actress also opens up about her Dark Shadows co-star Johnny Depp, her fave designer, her go-to high street shops and more!

INSTYLE COVER GIRLS

Also in the issue: 142 hot high street hits, the all-in-one supercreams, summer glamour trends and tips, PLUS 20% off at Hobbs!

Pick up your June issue of InStyle today, priced just £3.80 or subscribe here!