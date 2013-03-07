Eurostar terminal becomes Topshop’s new show space for London Fashion Week!

The former Eurostar terminal will undergo a fashion makeover as a host of designers show their collections there at London Fashion Week.

Just when we thought S/S London Fashion Week couldn’t get any more exciting, we hear that Topshop Unique, Meadham Kirchoff, Richard Nicoll, Peter Pilotto, Mary Katrantzou, Michael Van Der Ham and Fashion East will all be sending their models down a train platform instead of the catwalk – those celebs better be careful on their heels!

Just a short strut from LFW’s official location at Somerset House, the fash pack will be fed and watered on one platform and viewing gorgeous S/S collections on the next.

After showing at the University of Westminster for several seasons, then moving to the Flower Cellars on Russell Street for A/W, Topshop decided for yet another change of show space and went for the transformed terminal in Waterloo.

Last year's Topshop look was fresh out of the wilderness with a wood-chip runway, so who knows what we’re in store for this time around.

By Rachel Bassett