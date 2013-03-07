Erin O’Connor and Kate Halfpenny Unveil their New Collection

The fashion-pack came out in force to celebrate the new collection by supermodel Erin O’Connor and best pal and stylist Kate Halfpenny

Unveiling their line of playful printed totes and bags from their ethical label She Died of Beauty (the name was chosen as an "affectionate tickle of the fashion industry", says Erin), Erin O'Connor and Kate Halfpenny were joined for a cocktail by celeb fan Daisy Lowe, who showed her loyalty by sporting a tank top from the range - styled with a chic pair of high-waisted trousers (bang on as usual.)

The duo have been friends since they met on a location shoot in London six years ago and hit it off straight away: "The buzz of creating something with a friend is truly exciting" Erin told us, "we’re also extreme opposites in terms of body shape so it’s great to be able to represent a more diverse collection to appeal to all women."

Their new range of printed tees and bags (made with ethically sourced materials) with tongue-in-cheek slogans including ‘She Died of Beauty’, ‘She Died of Satisfaction’ and ‘She Died of Love’ has just gone on sale - the perfect way to inject a shot of fun into your Spring wardrobe. We’ll be teaming ours with a printed pencil skirt.

Available now from shediedofbeauty.com

By Lucy Pavia

