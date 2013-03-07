Emma Watson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sophie Dahl work the tartan trend

Checks prove to be one of autumn/winter’s top fashion trends as British stars Emma Watson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sophie Dahl dress up in plaid

Every season there are trends (this AW it’s Forties, prints, dominatrix, colour) and there are micro-trends (polka-dots, snakeprint). Checks, one of the hottest micro-trends du jour, was modelled last night by not one, not two but THREE celebs.

SEE THE TOP FASHION TRENDS HERE

From Emma Watson’s tartan puffball frock (by McQ) to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s plaid shift and Sophie Dahl’s tiny checked number, it’s clear we’re having a bit of a heritage moment. We love how all three of these fashion-savvy ladies has taken the masculine edge off the look and dolled it up with embellishments and heels.

SHOP THE LATEST FASHION MUST-HAVES

Give it a go for yourself!

By Maria Milano