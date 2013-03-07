Emma Watson’s glam New York style

Harry Potter starlet Emma Watson wows day and night in two amazing outfits for the promotion and premiere of The Deathly Hallows 2...

This is the story of how Emma Watson lit up New York twice in one day:

By day she was a gamine pixie, clad in a one-shoulder sequined Balmain tunic dress for the David Letterman show and by night she transformed into a veritable silver screen siren in a bronze-hued strapless gown by Bottega Veneta for the film premiere at Lincoln Centre.

Having swanned around in a frothy tulle ballgown by Oscar de la Renta at the London premiere of Harry Potter last week, Watson, who plays sorceress Hermione Granger for the last time in The Deathly Hallows 2, opted for a more dramatic beauty look last night to complement her Bottega gown, with a slick crop and smouldering smokey eyes.

One thing’s for sure, we’re going to miss seeing Miss Watson on the red carpet - we hope she'll be back soon!

By Maria Milano