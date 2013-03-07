Emma Watson and Alberta Ferretti's Pure Threads line goes on sale TODAY!

Emma Watson has teamed up with Alberta Ferretti to create their eco-friendly capsule collection Pure Threads, which goes online today...

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has turned fashion designer again, this time with a stylish collaboration with Alberta Ferretti to create their unique eco-tastic capsule collection Pure Threads.

The collection features a chic range of easy-to-wear feminine and romantic pieces including two dresses, a shirt, shorts and a long skirt - all with lace embroidered detailing. Perfect for creating a gorgeous summer wardrobe.

And for every item bought, part of the proceed will be donated to the People Tree Foundation - an environmental non-profit organization in charge of Fair Trading with which Emma collaborates.

The collection is available to buy exclusively online from today - better get in quick girls, we predict a sell-out!

By Tara Gardner

