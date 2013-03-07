Emma Roberts celebrates British Fashion in LA

With her recent line-up of Jenny Packham and Burberry red carpet numbers, fashion-loving Emma Roberts has been the perfect poster girl for British fashion - so it was no surprise to see her looking her stylish self at the launch of the BFC’s London show rooms in LA.
Joining the crème de la crème of British fashion, including designers Roksanda Ilincic, Peter Pilotto and Jonathan Saunders, the actress worked a pretty embroidered cream blouse with a black maxi skirt.
We hope to see her working the red carpet on our shores soon!