Hollywood starlets Emma Roberts, Busy Philipps and Kate Mara work summer fashion at the Clos du Bois Chic Picnique by Tracy Reese

Summer was in full swing in Hollywood yesterday as starlets including Emma Roberts, Mena Suvari, Busy Philipps and Kate Mara donned their most colourful summer duds for a fashion-forward picnic hosted by designer Tracy Reese.

While Rooney Mara’s sister Kate, Busy and Mena worked pretty printed dresses, Emma Roberts kept it cool and casual in a pair of skinny jeans topped with an orange top and slick black blazer.

We can’t wait to crack out our own new-season pieces!