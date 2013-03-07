Emma Cook’s Topshop Wonderland collection lands in store!

The countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun and high street fashion favourite Topshop are helping us get in the festive spirit with the launch of Emma Cook’s Wonderland collection.

WATCH: CHRIS EVANS TALKS CHRISTMAS

Head online to find stocking fillers, party dresses and oh-so pretty pyjama sets galore but if you’re in London then the Oxford Circus store and its pop-up grotto is a must visit. If that doesn’t get you joining in with the Christmas countdown, we don’t know what will!

SHOP: THE INSTYLE CHRISTMAS WISH LIST

Keep up to date with all things InStyle by downloading the App and following us on Twitter!