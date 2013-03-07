Emilio Pucci Vintage Sale on Yoox.com

No designer does statement summer prints quite like Pucci. And if you love his kaleidoscopic garments as much as we do, get onto to Yoox.com to snap up some of his vintage finest for yourself. From the beginning of June, the site are offering an exclusive sale of vintage Pucci pieces to commemorate the great man himself, hand-picked by experts and all made prior to his death in 1992.

Highlights include some 1960s aeronautical scarves, a classic silk mini dress with his ‘ceramics' motif and an haute couture mini silk chiffon strapless dress. Emilio Pucci kicked off his fashion career in 1947 with a line of brightly coloured ski suits, before creating his iconic prints inspired by the vibrancy of Italian culture. Past fans have included Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy while recent stars who've donned Pucci on the red carpet include Kate Hudson and Nicole Richie. LVMH relaunched the Emilio Pucci brand after his death under the direction of his daughter Laudomia.

Head online and nab a slice of Italian fashion heritage for yourself. Best be quick, we predict there'll be quite a scramble...

By Lucy Pavia

