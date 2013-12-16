Elvis Presley's Blue Suede Shoes Are Bought At Auction For A Whopping Sum

We wonder if the new owner will wear them...

Elvis Presley's iconic blue suede shoes have gone under the hammer, and fetched a whopping £48,000.

The shoes were orded for The King after his hit single, Blue Suede Shoes. They quickly became a staple component of his stage outfits, and were loved by the singer so much that the soles were worn away due to his signature gyrating dance moves.

After returning from the army in 1960, Elvis gave the shoes to his close friend Joe Espisoto. They were then sold to a museum in 1994, and have remained on display until now.

Darren Julien, the auctioneer, said: 'These shoes were to Elvis what the white subway dress was to Marilyn Monroe.'

The size ten brogues were bought by a collector in the auction in Los Angeles. Although the shoes are well-worn, we think they've got some life in them yet. But, having spent £48,000 on them, we can't imagine the collector will want to be wearing them outside any time soon.

By Olivia Marks