Eliza Doolittle turns model for Moschino

Moschino Cheap and Chic have found the perfect way to showcase their fun and flirty spring/summer 2011 collection – by casting Eliza Doolittle as the model in this exclusive video.
WATCH THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES HERE
The singer, who shot to fame with her single “Skinny Genes”, can be seen frolicking in Maison Moschino, the fabulous Milan hotel, to her own tune “Pack Up”, sporting adorable combos like a yellow “Smile” sweater and flouncy black midi skirt.
These good-mood clothes are just perfect for this time of year. Shop online at Moschino.com
By Maria Milano