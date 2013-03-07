Eliza Doolittle to perform at River Island Secret Session show

River Island Secret Session is back and bigger than ever, starting this week with a performance by newcomer Eliza Doolittle

Starting off with a performance by pop talent Eliza Doolittle, River Island Secret Sessions are back this month and they are bigger and better than ever.

SEE RIVER ISLAND'S SPRING/SUMMER 2010 COLLECTION HERE

River Island has devoted itself to support up-and-coming artists. No matter if it’s giving a platform to design talents through sponsorship of the Graduate Fashion Week or promoting rising singers and songwriters, the fashion brand is all about giving something back to the consumer, you!

Hoping to create a fusion between music and fashion, the brand has arranged for the quirky pop novelty Eliza Doolittle to perform songs from her new album, including her debut single Skinny Genes, at one of River Island’s London flagship stores on Thursday 25th of March.

Seems like we will be able to engage in two of our favourite activities at the same time, shopping and listening to live music!!

Promoting Jason Derulo and MPHO Skeef, River Island started the Secret Session project in November 2009 at various venues. Taking a more personal approach, this time around, the performances will entirely be taking place in River Island’s heart, the stores.

And for those of us who miss the top-secret performances, there will be a live stream on the Style Insider blog site and continuous reportage.

We love these new promotion tactics; let’s hope other brands catch up with the trend!!

By Christina Beischl