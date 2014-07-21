Edie Campbell And Her Family Star In Lanvin's AW14 Campaign

Decked out in silk, feathers, jewels and velvet, it's clear to see that this is no regular family portrait...

Edie Campbell might be one of Britain's coolest modelling exports but it looks like she's happy to share the spotlight with her family. Oh, and her horse too, obvs...

French luxury fashion-house Lanvin has just released their AW14 campaign which shows the striking 24-year-old model cast alongside her very photogenic family in a series of stunning shots. The brand, who are celebrating their 125th Anniversary this year, have always kept things in the family - so much so that Lanvin's logo is in fact a silhouette of Jeanne Lanvin and her daughter Marguerite Marie Blanche holding hands - but they really are keeping things relative with this campaign.

Now, the Campbell family roll-call. The series of images feature, of course, Edie, her actress younger sister Olympia, her glam grandma Joan and mother - acclaimed architect, Sophie Hicks. Representing the men in her life, the shots also star the dapper-clad Arthur Campbell (Edie's older brother), Olympia's boyfriend Matteo, her grandfather Jeremy, Edie's boyfriend Otis Ferry and Roddy, her father. And who can forget the four-legged star of the show, Edie's horse, Dolly.

Speaking of her pampered pet, Edie said that 'she loves being photographed. She’s basically a model. She’s not very big; she’s quite little, which is nice as well. [Dolly is] the most perfect horse I’ve ever known.' We wonder if they ever swap pointers?

As well as the print campaign, Lanvin has also released a kitsch three-minute video which showcases the Campbell family larking around together, posing for the camera, kicking a ball round and generally having a good time. Well, we would be too if we were dressed head-to-toe in couture.

Check out the amazing video for yourselves below, and get inspired for your next family get-together...

By Maxine Eggenberger

