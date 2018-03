Legendary designer Diane von Furstenberg is all set to kit out the kiddies with her new capsule collection for Gap

Mums be warned – your kids are in danger of having better wardrobes than you come spring 2012. Design legend Diane von Furstenberg is creating a range for GapKids and babyGap that will go on sale next March online and in stores in over 30 countries.

DVF said: “As a proud mother and grandmother I am so excited to create a capsule collection for children with the superstar retailer, Gap.”

We can just picture the mini wrap dresses and splashy prints already!

By Maria Milano