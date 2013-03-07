Dune launches "Sparkling Shoes" with Nicola Roberts

With Christmas party invites on their way, there's no better time to get your glitz on than picking up these sparkly beauties from Dune!

Created in collaboration with the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that helps fund specialist units for young people in hospitals as well offering a number of support networks for young patients and their families, the shoes go on sale on 11 November for £90. For each pair sold, £50 will be donated to the charity.

To celebrate the launch, make sure you visit the Dune Facebook and Twitter page where they will be giving away a pair of the "Sparkling Shoes" signed by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts!

By Annabelle Spranklen