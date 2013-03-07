Drew Barrymore covers InStyle!

Check out bride-to-be Drew Barrymore in spring’s freshest looks in the April issue of InStyle!

In this month’s must-read issue of InStyle, Hollywood’s most famous child star, Drew Barrymore, opens up about her latest big project - being a bride-to-be. “He’s lovely” she says of her fiancé and boyfriend of one year, Will Kopelman. It’s really positive. I’m super-happy.”

INSTYLE COVER GIRLS

The actress, who has plenty of other projects on the go this spring (including launching her own wine label – really!) models the season’s prettiest, sportiest trends in the April issue, from a graphic printed Peter Pilotto pencil skirt to a crisp, white Max Mara shift.

SEE THE PHOTO SHOOT HERE

WATCH DREW'S HAIR & BEAUTY TRANSFORMATIONS!

And, proving she’s the ultimate beauty chameleon, Drew also showcases her new, dip-dyed, wavy hairstyle. To celebrate her ever-changing style, we’ve designed a video celebrating her style evolution throughout the years.

Buy your April issue of InStyle NOW, priced just £3.80!