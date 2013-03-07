Dress like a celeb for less!

We’ve tried rocking a capsule wardrobe, swapped clothes with best friends, worn one skirt ten different ways - all in the name of credit crunch chic. Now there’s a far more exciting way to be a recessionista, with girlmeetsdress.com.

Loaning designer dresses from YSL, Diane von Furstenberg, Erdem, Dries Van Noten, Isabel Marant et al – for just a fraction of their worth, seriously luxe dresses can be loaned from the website from just £39 to £169 – a serious steal given the quality of the dresses on offer. And if you subscribe to the website, for £39 a month you can borrow any dress of your choice. We’re seriously lusting after a cute jacquard puff ball dress from Alexa Chung’s fave label, Carven.

Team your borrowed dress with a pair of second-hand designer shoes from buymyheels.com. Like a less complicated eBay, buy and sell your designer shoes for just a fraction of the price. Barely-worn Christian Louboutin courts for just £150? Yes please! Boasting lust-have labels like Alaia, Gucci and Manolo Blahnik, it’s a guaranteed hit for any self-respecting shoe lover.

Shop the Eilidh dress (top left) here

Shop the Violet dress (bottom left) here

By Pandora Sykes