Donatella Versace hosts star-studded party for the Central Saint Martins 20:20 Fashion Fund!

January Jones, Pixie Lott and Daisy Lowe were just a few of the stars out at Donatella Versace's fundraising dinner for Central Saint Martins!

Donatella Versace hosted a prestigious dinner at the Connaught for a celeb-studded gathering and up-and-coming new designers to celebrate the launch of the CSM 20:20 Fashion Fund.

With hugely successful alumni including Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Christopher Kane, Central Saint Martins is making a historic move to a new home in King's Cross next year. Versace is helping out as a founder member of the Fund by contribuiting and publicising the move to ensure CSM has the best resources possible to continue producing the best in fashion talent.

Donatella Versace said: 'I am delighted to be able to do something to help the next generation of talent. I have been lucky enough to have had some incredible assistance over the years from young British designers and graduates of Central Saint Martins in particular - now I can return the gesture.'

And in true Donatella style, the glam party drew a star-studded crowd with Mad Men's January Jones working a beautiful black Versace dress with button detailing, while Pixie Lott went all out for colour in a wow-worthy metallic body-sculpting, cut-out Versus dress. Daisy Lowe opted for a tartan wiggle dress with cross-over detailing.

Guests were treated to a delicious dinner served on two long tables with beautiful, ornate vases as centrepieces. The atmosphere was suitably vibrant and lively, as guests table-hopped, mingling and chatting.

The guest-list included Rupert Everett, Dominic Cooper. Christopher Kane, Roland Mouret and Gareth Pugh, and InStyle's Editor Eilidh MacAskill and Executive Fashion Director Jaye Thompson.

Here's to many more years of Central Saint Martins' fantastic creative talent.

By Tara Gardner