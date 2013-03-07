Donatella Versace hits Regent Street for Versace for H&M launch

We’ve seen H&M mania before at the launch of a new designer collaboration but never before has the actual designer braved the sharp elbows to unveil their line. But then Donatella Versace is not just anyone.

Throngs of people queued overnight outside the shop on London’s Regent Street to be the first ones to get their hands on the glitzy line-up of disco-ready minidresses, printed trews and statement accessories. Similarly, shops on Oxford Street and High Street Kensington in London and stores in Cardiff, Beijing, Moscow and Dubai saw queues snaking around the blocks. Meanwhile, online site hm.com has been struggling to cope with traffic and stock levels.

