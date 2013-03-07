Donatella Versace designs for H&M!

The party season is about to get a whole lot sexier. H&M announced this morning that Donatella Versace will be designing an exclusive collection for the high street giant that will hit shops and the online store on 17 November.

Think studded leather, printed cocktail dresses, sky-high shoes, bling-tastic costume jewellery and plenty of vibrant colour. In addition to the womenswear, menswear and home pieces, Donatella will also be designing a pre-spring line for H&M that will be available from 19 January – just what we need to pull us out of the winter blues!

Donatella said: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with H&M and to have the opportunity of reaching their wide audience. The collection will be quintessential Versace, perfect for H&M and Versace fans everywhere.”

So get yourself psyched up for another elbow battle – last year’s Lanvin collection sold out across the globe in a matter of hours!

By Maria Milano