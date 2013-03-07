Dolce & Gabbana throw party for Justin Bieber!

Are you seeing triple? No, your eyes don’t deceive you – that’s 17-year-old Justin Bieber in between It-designers Domenico Dolce and Stafano Gabbana, with all three wearing matching horn-rimmed glasses and distressed jeans!

On Saturday night the designers threw the teenage pop phenomenon a rocking party in Milan’s Piazza Risorgimento following his sell-out concert.

They told us: "We are very happy of Justin Bieber's success because he is the symbol of a new kind of popularity: he started with You Tube, he got himself noticed by a production company that helped him to reach all the success he enjoys now. It's enough to think that he started from scratch and he arrived to present the Grammy Awards in just 3 years...! Once again, new technologies had contributed to discover an extraordinary talent."

Dolce & Gabbana have dressed Bieber, who is currently on his world tour, for several occasions, including the Vanity Fair Oscars party. It’s a match made in fashion/music heaven!

By Maria Milano