Dior's darling Diorette sunglasses

Ah, at last the sun is shining and we've got an excuse to don a pair of glamorous shades. Are you over the bug eye look as favoured by Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba? Are those 80s style Ray Ban Wayfarers that Sienna Miller and Chloe Sevingy love just not for you? Then John Galliano may have created just the thing.

The Christian Dior Diorette sunglasses have already been snapped up by a slew of celebs from Katie Holmes to Marion Cotillardy and Sharon Stone. Burlesque beauty Dita Von Teese donned hers at this year's Cannes Film Festival; their elegant shape fits perfectly with her vintage-inspired look. The glasses feature tapered lenses with a slightly winged effect for a 50s feel and metal arms for an chic finish. They come in silver and gold so you can match your sunnies to your jewellery and be perfectly coordinated. We're sure Dita would approve!

By Pat McNulty

