WATCH: Exclusive Access To Dior's FROW With Juno Temple And Kiernan Shipka

Take a trip to the Dior Front Row as Joshington Hosts meets Vinyl Star, Juno Temple, Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka and gets some serious posing lessons from Eva Herzigova. In the words of Juno and Josh, ‘there’s no basics here!’

After catching the Dior express from London- reserved only for the chicest of fashionistas- the FROW arrived at Blenheim Palace. The legendary model, Eva Herigova was the first in the spotlight and luckily just in case Bella Hadid dropped out last minute, Joshington Hosts was given a crash course in posing in the classiest of Dior ways. Fortunately for everyone, Bella made it to the runway.

Speaking of classy… step forward the walking, talking disco ball, Juno Temple who had a ‘double situation going on, I am trying to look glamorous and work out at the same time.’ Wearing what Juno described as a, ‘onsie that gives you a body tattoo all the way down to below your bottom,’ the actress remarked that along with taming her hair, doing her makeup took the longest because, ‘I woke up looking like a troll.’ This girl is a comedian-obsessed! Plus we talk Vinyl costumes and the one jacket that got away...

Whilst we are on the topic of new girl crushes, Kiernan Shipka stopped by to talk about life post Mad Men and how once the camera stopped rolling, ‘the heels were off and the Ugg boots were on!’ Growing up in what Kiernan calls, a ‘chic summer camp,’ the actress states that she learnt the most from ‘Jon (Hamm) and January (Jones)… what a dynamic duo!’

If that isn’t enough FROW action for you, Victoria from In The Frow let us in on the secret to being ready for that front row, want to know what it is? Well you better watch the video above, then!

