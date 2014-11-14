Did Mulberry Just #WinChristmas With Its New Festive Advert?

There's a new contender in the battle of the best Christmas advert – and this one will make you laugh...

This month we've mainly been a teary-eyed, blubbing mess thanks to the slew of Christmas ads that have recently been released.

First we had a very cute Romeo Beckham setting our hearts a flutter in Burberry's romantic festive ad. Then just as we had dried our eyes, John Lewis's Monty the Penguin came along and set us off all over again. Not to mention Sainsbury's evocative World War-themed short film which also had us reaching for the tissues. We thought Christmas was meant to be a time for JOY. Jeez.

Now, thankfully, we've finally been able to let out a chuckle thanks to the release of Mulberry's tongue-in-cheek take on Christmas.

Focused on the present part of the day, the advert shows each member of one family trying to outdo each other with their gift giving. There's the handmade portrait, a puppy that waves, and a smug boyfriend giving a white horse. But it's Grandma that surprises everyone and #WinsChristmas with her gift of a Mulberry Bayswater. Nice one, Gran.

Speaking about the ad, a Mulberry spokesperson said 'Finding the perfect Christmas gift for the ones you love is always a difficult task. We wanted to find a light-hearted way of reminding people that you can never go far wrong with Mulberry.'

They're not wrong there...

By Olivia Marks