Diane Kruger covers InStyle’s birthday issue!

Imagine our delight when we discovered that Diane Kruger, the stunning movie beauty we handpicked for the cover of our 10th anniversary issue, was celebrating her own birthday on the day of the shoot? We immediately organised a cake and surprised her on the LA set. Check out Diane blowing out her birthday candles in our exclusive cover shoot video (below, left) and modelling glam new season frocks from the likes of Jason Wu, Louis Vuitton and Valentino!

WATCH DIANE IN ACTION!

And don’t forget to pick up your October InStyle for the lowdown on Diane’s style rules, latest roles and her lovely boyfriend Joshua Jackson. You’ll also find competitions galore and discounts from your favourite retailers in this month's bumper October issue!

ENTER COMPETITIONS

SUBSCRIBE TO INSTYLE!