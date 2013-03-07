Diane Birch holds exclusive gig for Hoss Intropia

American singer-songwriter Diane Birch has held an exclusive mini-concert for Hoss Intropia. The gig, which took place in the flagship Regent Street store earlier this month, was Diane’s first public appearance since she became the a/w 2011 ambassador for the brand.

The concert was held as part of Hoss Intropia’s Inspirational Women series. Each season, the brand chooses an ambassador who embodies individuality, sensitivity and ambition; past ambassadors include model Helena Christensen and British actress Tamsin Egerton.

Hoss Intropia’s a/w collection channels Diane’s style, contrasting the ornamental and baroque with nature. See their website for more details.

By Julia Chadwick

