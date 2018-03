Designer and fine artist Sophia Rogge has launched her first ever collection of eco scarves and wraps...

A must-have for the new season, we can't get enough of Sophia Rogge's new eco-range of hand-printed silk scarves.

Inspired by the sea, the scarves feature kaleidoscopic illustrations of beautiful coral and are perfect for a beach wrap around or a draped scarf in colder weather.

For every scarf bought 10% of profits from the brand donated to Corals for Conservation.

Choose between sarongs and scarves at SophiaRogge.com

MORE FASHION NEWS