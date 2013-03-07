DESIGNER TO WATCH: InStyle loves Hermione de Paula’s gorgeous prints!

With prints ruling the Spring Summer runways, we've fallen in love with British designer Hermione de Paula's new floral-fabulous collection…

Already loved by songstress Florence Welch and boasting a shoe collection with Nicholas Kirkwood, we’re just can't get enough of rising star designer Hermione de Paula’s super feminine printed pieces.

Featuring stunning pastel silk tunics, trousers and dresses, each piece in the collection features Hermione’s breath-taking, delicate, nature-inspired prints including entwined florals and birds.

Perfect for nailing the double print trend, mix and match Hermione’s sweet separates, or team with leather and denim to toughen the look. They're the perfect investment pieces.

Shop Hermione de Paula’s Spring Summer collection exclusively at My-Wardrobe!