Designer profile: Genetic Denim’s Ali Fatourechi

Genetic Denim’s founder and creative director has got quite the Hollywood following, from Sienna Miller to Jessica Alba. We discover the secrets of his success …

There’s no question that jeans have become the wardrobe staple to rival the LBD – we wear them dressed up or down on any and every occasion. But, ironically, jeans aren’t always that comfy. Think of the cuts of seasons past, from low-rises to drain-pipes, and try and remember the last time you slipped into a pair for a long-haul flight.

CHECK OUT OUR DENIM GUIDE

But we’ve FINALLY found a pair (or rather several dozens of pairs) of denims we’d quite happily sit in for hours on end in a cramped economy seat - and we have Ali Fatourechi to thank for it. Four years ago, the tall, dark and handsome Californian founded Genetic Denim, the most talked-about denim brand in California since Sevens hit the market over a decade ago and recently we’ve noticed he’s been racking up the celebrity dress credits. From yummy mummies like Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum to rebellious fashionistas like Sienna Miller and Twilight's Kristen Stewart, his classic and modern creations are becoming the Hollywood uniform (mostly at the airport, you’ll note).

“The secret,” Fatourechi reveals, “is the fabric. It’s what sets us apart. I love the vintage look but I don’t want to have to break in a new pair of jeans each time. Our fabrics are super-tactile and are developed in boutique mills that can only produce stock in limited runs. That’s how I keep the competition away.”

Fatourechi’s success is also down to his complete devotion to jeans. “I absolutely love denim – I bought my first pair of vintage Levi's in 6th grade when I was 12. I think there is definitely a wash and cut out there for every woman.” Even you non-jean lovers – and he’s committed to winning you over. “Although exclusivity is important to me, I also want to offer a range. I do 22 lines of denim where most brands do four.”

Currently stocked in Harvey Nichols, Donna Ida and Trilogy, Genetic Denim’s next stop is Liberty and Dover Street. In short, all of Britain’s hottest retailers. “I want to stay premium,” he tells us “and I know you Brits are sticklers for quality.” Quite.

By Maria Milano