Designer fashion giveaway at My-Wardrobe.com

My-Wardrobe.com says 'happy birthday' in style with a £400 spree to be won every hour with their amazing facebook giveaway...

My-wardrobe.com are celebrating their fourth birthday in shopping spree style.

The concept works thusly: Tell my-wardrobe.com via their facebook page just how you'd spend £400 on their fashion fabulous website and why. And they don't mean 'I'd buy those red shoes 'cos they're cute' they want a bit of a story and a smattering of creativity. Basically, you need to show your love for the fashion!

For example; maybe it's your wedding anniversary and you've got your eye on a to-die-for frock that's just going to make your husband melt… (See Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti dress, £334, left).

Or you've been obsessing over that pair of nude peep-toe D&G shoes since you spotted them on their S/S 2010 catwalk and you just HAVE to wear them for your girls' night out on Saturday. (D&G shoes, £295, left).

Perhaps there's a school reunion looming and you want to show that horrid girl who made your teens a misery just how cool you are now in a power-shouldered jacket? (sharp-shouldered jacket by Designer's Remix, £349, left)

Whatever your fashion desire is, My-wardrobe wants to hear it.

Become their fan on Facebook and log back on from 9am tomorrow where they'll be choosing a winner every hour, on the hour.

Good luck!

By Pat McNulty