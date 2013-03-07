Designer doggies! Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney and more design exclusive dog coats

Top designers, including Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney and Matthew Williamson, have created exclusive dog coats to raise money for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

If you are looking to spoil your pooch, make sure you do it for a good cause as top designers including Stella McCartney, Henry Holland, Jenny Packham, Matthew Williamson and Vivienne Westwood have created exclusive dog coats to raise money for the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

SHOP 100 UNDER £50

The designer coats will be auctioned off at the Collar & Coats Ball, where the Home’s dogs will model the coats on a special dog catwalk, to help raise funds for Battersea.

Jenny Packham explains: “The coat is a development from a costume made for Dita Von Teese and is a Doggy ‘multi coloured dream coat’ made for a trip to Doggy Eden,” while Henry Holland said: “I am extremely proud to support the dogwalk, I have always been a dog lover and this initiative is such a brilliant way to use fashion as a way of highlighting such a great cause.”

Matthew Williamson added: “My muse was my American cocker spaniel, Coco….she is very chic!”

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER!

Clearly a must-have for every stylish doggy around!

GET THE INSTYLE APP

Battersea’s Collars & Coats Gala Ball will be hosted by Paul O’Grady MBE and Amanda Holden on 8 November. Every ticket bought will help give thousands of dogs and cats a second chance in life.

For more information or to buy a ticket for the ball visit collarsandcoats.org.uk.

By Jil Dallmayr

