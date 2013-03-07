Design legends Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren and Francisco Costa at Calvin Klein wind down New York Fashion Week

After a week's worth of trendy It-labels New York Fashion Week brought out the big guns for the final day. Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren and Francisco Costa at Calvin Klein all paraded their spring/summer designs on the last day of the New York shows before packed houses.

At Calvin Klein, the designer offered up a parade of minimalist spaghetti-strapped slipdresses in silk and chiffon, reminiscent of the label's legendary Nineties ads that launched Kate Moss' career. With their body-hugging shapes and delicate blush colours, they are sure to look spectacular on celeb fans Uma Thurman and Naomi Watts, both of whom were sitting front row. Peeps of perfectly-coordinated bras and knickers through the clothes reminded us that underpinnings are just as important and Calvin Klein does some of the best in the business.

Meanwhile, Marc Jacobs stole the show with all his models hitting the runway (or stage, in this instance) at once just like a Broadway musical. Posing in an array of drop-waist Flapper-esque dresses complete with fringing and sequins, the collection was a far cry from the winter's prim silhouette as the intoxicating Roaring Twenties took over with their OTT glamour.

Ralph Lauren too was inspired by the Twenties, with a series of luxe bias-cut satin gowns that will certainly be making an appearance on the red carpet. For a more masculine take on the trend, three-piece suits with cropped trousers are just the thing to off-set the ultra-feminine frocks.

Today London Fashion Week kicks off with Sass + Bide, Felder Felder and PPQ.

